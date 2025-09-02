‘Extremely bizarre’: Florida man ran over his date after she refused to allow him to smell her feet, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man was arrested after a meetup with a woman he met on a dating app turned violent when he allegedly ran over her after she refused to allow him to smell her feet, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. on August 24 at the Serena Hotel in Aventura, about 20 miles north of Miami.

Investigators say 28-year-old Elmoncy Sercle met the woman through the dating app Seeking and invited her to the hotel, Law&Crime reported.

The woman, who spoke to Local 10 News but asked not to be identified, said she had agreed to meet Sercle to sell him a pair of used shoes, but quickly became uncomfortable when the conversation shifted.

“When I got there, he just wanted to sniff my feet and I didn't feel comfortable with that,” she explained. “I mean, you could have my sneakers all you want. I mean, I don't care. I'm not wearing them. And you know, they're just stinky old sneakers. But people like weird things.”

open image in gallery Sercle was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery ( Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation )

The woman told police that she told Sercle it would cost him $1,000 because she's a foot model and that's her going rate, according to the affidavit. She then said she had to get them out of the car and excused herself to use the restroom, only to see Sercle run out of the room, according to an arrest affidavit.

Believing he had stolen her belongings, she chased him into the hotel’s parking garage and confronted him as he climbed into a red Mercedes SUV.

That’s when, officers say, Sercle accelerated toward her, stopped, made a three-point turn, and struck her with the vehicle. The woman was left with road rash and bruising to her back, arms and chest, injuries that required “immediate medical attention,” according to the affidavit.

She called the ordeal “extremely bizarre” – and said she’s just thankful she survived.

“By the grace of God, I’m still standing today,” she said. “I've never experienced anything like this before. I've met a lot of people who have foot fetishes, obviously, and nobody has ever done anything to this caliber."

Sercle fled the scene but was later arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. He has since bonded out of jail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 29.

Detectives noted this was not the first time Sercle has faced such accusations. Court records show he has multiple open cases in Miami-Dade County involving women he allegedly met on dating apps, lured to hotels, and then robbed, Law&Crime reported.