The brother of NFL player-turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman was arrested on Sunday morning after he was part of a car crash that resulted in a post office catching fire,

Police in San Jose, California, are investigating a crash that occurred around 3 am local time, according to NBC Bay Area. Richard Tillman, Pat Tillman's brother, was taken into custody by police investigating the fire.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that a vehicle had been driven into the post office and had caught fire. That fire spread to the building.

Richard Tillman identified himself to police at the scene and allegedly told officers he was Pat Tillman's brother and that he'd been livestreaming the entire incident.

No injuries were reported as result of the crash and subsequent fire.

open image in gallery This photo provided by the San Jose Fire Department shows firefighters responding to a fire burning after a car crashed into the Post Office, early Sunday, July 20, 2025, in San Jose, California. Richard Tillman, the brother of NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, was arrested in connection to the crash

Richard was booked into jail on Sunday, but he has not presently been charged with any crimes. No bail has been set for his release as of Sunday, but a court date was set for him on July 23.

Pat Tillman, walked away from a promising NFL career and joined the U.S. Army Rangers in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and became critical of the war, calling it at one point "f****** illegal," according to SF GATE.

The NLF player-turned soldier was killed in April 2004. The U.S. Army initially claimed that he died when his unit was ambushed by Afghan forces, but a later investigation revealed he was killed by friendly fire.

open image in gallery NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman. Tillman’s brother, Richard, was arrested in July 2025 in connection with a car crash in San Jose, California, that resulted in a postal office catching fire

An Army investigation concluded that Pat Tillman had been shot on accident during a firefight.

During Pat Tillman's funeral service in 2004, Richard caused a stir when he pushed back against other speakers who insisted that his brother was "with God" after he was killed fighting a war he'd criticized.

“He’s not with God. He’s f***** dead. He’s not religious,” Richard said at the time. “So thanks for your thoughts, but he’s f****** dead.”