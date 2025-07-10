Several injured after car crashes into care home during police chase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a care home during a police pursuit.

Residents were evacucated after the crash at Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, at around 9.40pm on Wednesday.

North East Ambulance Service, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police attended the scene, where a hole was left in one of the walls of the care home.

Eight people inside the building were injured in the collision and taken to hospital. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Northumbria Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle. Another man, also aged 21, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and both men remain in police custody.

Northumbria Police said the car involved was a blue BMW, which had been involved in a police pursuit.

Officers had been following the vehicle after a report of a car being stolen on Angerton Gardens in the Fenham area of Newcastle at around 9.20pm.

Northumbria police said: “The car involved has collided with the Highcliffe Care Home premises on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack, causing structural damage.

“All residents and staff were brought to safety, with eight residents taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution, with temporary accommodation arranged for residents and their families informed.

“Two men, both aged 21, were arrested in connection with the report, and remain in police custody while we investigate further.

“We’re working closely with our blue-light partners, as well as the local authority and NHS colleagues, to support those involved.”

The wife of one resident who was evacuated, Carol Wilson, told the BBC she could not “believe her eyes” when she saw the damage.

Ms Wilson, 66, said: “It [the car] hit the home and we got a call at 11.10pm hearing about the damage. I couldn’t believe my eyes, the whole top floor has caved in.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.41pm on Wednesday 9 July to reports to a vehicle colliding into a premises in the Whitechurch Road area of Sunderland.

“We dispatched three emergency ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, a clinical team leader, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), our tactical advisor, our tactical commander, and two crews from our patient transport service (PTS) to the scene.

“We assisted with the evacuation of residents at the property and eight patients were conveyed to hospital.”