Two people arrested after a mom died while sledding behind a car in Oklahoma

Two people are facing second‑degree murder and aggravated DUI charges after a night of snow sledding resulted in the fatal death of an Oklahoma City woman.

Police say the victim, Makayla Mitchell, 31, was riding on a sled tied to a car driven by Angel Walzier, 22, late Sunday night.

Another car, driven by James Kirk, 24, was following behind them when the rope connecting Mitchell’s sled to Walzier’s car snapped. Kirk’s vehicle then struck Mitchell, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Kirk and Walzier were evaluated for impairment by a Drug Recognition Officer, and police obtained blood draw warrants for each. Investigators said both drivers appeared to be under the influence at the time of the accident.

Contributing factors included the dark street, which had no street lamps, limiting visibility.

James Kirk, 24, (left) is accused of driving the vehicle that struck 31-year-old Makayla Mitchell, who was riding a sled being towed by another car driven by 22-year-old Angel Walzier, right ( Oklahoma City Police )

In addition to second-degree murder and aggravated DUI, Kirk faces a child endangerment charge after a child was in his vehicle during the crash. Mitchell leaves behind a soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, whom she had joyfully filmed sledding just the night before her death.

Devon Hackett, who was there at the time of the incident, told News 9 that the group of friends were all having fun before tragedy struck.

“It shouldn’t be murder,” Hackett said of the charges against the suspects. “It wasn’t intentional. It could’ve happened to anybody.”

Hackett described Mitchell as outgoing, fun-loving, and a great cook who was excited for her daughter’s upcoming birthday.