Celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark charged with DUI
- Celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Dothan, Alabama, after crashing her car.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday night when police responded to reports of a vehicle striking a mailbox in a residential area.
- Two children were reportedly in the car at the time of the crash, but nobody sustained injuries, and the children were released to a family member.
- Clark, known for winning season 16 of Bravo's Top Chef in 2019, spent the night in jail following her arrest.
- Alabama law considers having a child under 14 in a vehicle during intoxication an aggravated circumstance, though enhanced charges are rare without injury.