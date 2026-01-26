Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dad arrested after infant daughter dies first time being alone with him

A Maine father has been charged with murder over the death of his 12-week old daughter following their first solo playdate together
A Maine father has been charged with murder over the death of his 12-week old daughter following their first solo playdate together (Penobscot County Jail/GoFundMe)
  • A father in Maine has been charged with murder following the death of his 12-week-old daughter, Lyla Samuels, after their first solo playdate.
  • Emergency services responded to a 911 call on Jan. 16 reporting the baby was “turning blue” and performed CPR before she was rushed to hospital.
  • Shawn S. Samuels, 24, was initially arrested for domestic violence aggravated assault on Jan. 17.
  • Baby Lyla died in the hospital on Jan. 18, and the state medical examiner subsequently ruled her death a homicide, leading to Samuels' murder charge.
  • Lyla's mother, Leah Collins, described her daughter as “a gift from God, returned to Heaven much too soon,” as a GoFundMe page raised over $11,000 for the family.
