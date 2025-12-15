Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FBI foiled alleged terror attack as ‘far-left’ group planned series of bombings across California on New Year’s Eve

The alleged terror attack was being planned for New Year’s Eve

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 15 December 2025 10:48 EST
Federal authorities say they stopped a terrorist threat being planned for New Year’s Eve in California. Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged planned attack, officials said
Federal authorities say they stopped a terrorist threat being planned for New Year’s Eve in California. Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged planned attack, officials said (AFP via Getty Images)

Federal authorities say they thwarted a credible terrorist threat led by a “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist” group that was planning a series of bombings in California on New Year’s Eve.

Four people connected to the alleged plot were arrested over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

“The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology,” he wrote.

The group was allegedly planning to target five separate locations across Los Angeles with homemade explosive devices in what Attorney General Pam Bondi said would have been “a massive and horrific terror plot.”

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” Bondi wrote on X.

Federal authorities say they stopped a terrorist threat being planned for New Year’s Eve in California. Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged planned attack, officials said
Federal authorities say they stopped a terrorist threat being planned for New Year’s Eve in California. Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged planned attack, officials said (AFP/Getty)

The Department of Justice and FBI made the arrests over the weekend, Bondi added.

“This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace,” Bondi wrote. “We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.”

This is a breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in