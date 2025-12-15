The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Federal authorities say they thwarted a credible terrorist threat led by a “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist” group that was planning a series of bombings in California on New Year’s Eve.

Four people connected to the alleged plot were arrested over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

“The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology,” he wrote.

The group was allegedly planning to target five separate locations across Los Angeles with homemade explosive devices in what Attorney General Pam Bondi said would have been “a massive and horrific terror plot.”

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” Bondi wrote on X.

Federal authorities say they stopped a terrorist threat being planned for New Year's Eve in California. Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged planned attack, officials said

The Department of Justice and FBI made the arrests over the weekend, Bondi added.

“This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace,” Bondi wrote. “We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.”

