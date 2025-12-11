Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI issues warning over social media photos being used as ‘proof of life’

The FBI has issued a warning about a rise in virtual kidnapping scams targeting Americans.

Online criminals are stealing photos and videos from social media to use as fake “proof of life” in ransom demands.

Scammers contact victims via text or email, falsely claiming to have kidnapped a loved one and demanding immediate payment.

The FBI advises agreeing on code words with family members for authentication and attempting to contact loved ones before paying any ransom.

The public should report any suspected virtual kidnapping scams to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, providing all available information.

