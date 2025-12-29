The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was shot and killed after opening fire on two police officers during a child custody exchange in North Carolina over the weekend, police said.

Police in Mint Hill, a suburb of Charlotte, were called to the custody exchange at an Edible Arrangements store around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The man, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Tjamel Ali Hamlin II, started shooting at the officers, who returned fire. Hamlin was killed at the scene.

Both of the officers, a 13-year veteran and another with six months of service, were struck by gunfire above the neck and were initially in critical condition. By Saturday, they had been treated and released from the hospital, the Mint Hill Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The shooting appeared to have happened inside the Edible Arrangement store.

open image in gallery A man was killed after opening fire on police officers during a child custody exchange in North Carolina on Friday ( Mint Hill Police Department )

Employees at the nearby Empire Pizza & Bar were on a smoke break and saw the two officers enter the store, and then later leaving with one having blood on their hands and face, manager Kevin Phayme told reporters at the scene.

“Everything happened so quickly, just seeing an officer with blood on his hands and another one down,” Phayme said, according to WBTV.

“Our hearts go out to them because they come to Empire Pizza often and they frequent here so our prayers go out to them and their families.”

Phayme was later encouraged to hear the officers were stable on Saturday.

“Comforting, of course our prayers still go to them because nobody ever wants to receive that call,” Phayme added.

In an update Saturday, authorities noted that Hamlin’s family had been notified of his death. The firearm used was also recovered at the scene.

Authorities have not provided any other details about the shooting.

With reporting by the Associated Press.