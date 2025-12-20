NASCAR driver’s wife’s chilling final text before plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chilling final text that former NASCAR star Greg Biffle's wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, sent moments before the plane she was on crashed has been revealed.

"We're in trouble," Cristina told her mother, Cathy.

The tragic crash, which took place at Statesville Regional Airport, killed all seven people on board, including Biffle, Cristina as well as their son Ryder, 5, and daughter Emma, 14. Dennis Dutton, Dennis’ son Jack and Craig Wadsworth were also named as victims.

Cathy Grossu told People that she did not receive any other messages from her daughter.

"So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted," she said.

open image in gallery Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their children Ryder and Emma were four of the seven people killed in a small plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday. Cristina sent a text message to her mother just before the crash saying “we’re in trouble” ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to Grossu, the family was traveling to the Bahamas for a birthday trip. The plane was scheduled to fly first to Sarasota, Florida, before continuing onward to the Bahamas.

"To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family," Grossu said. "And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone."

The Cessna C550 took off and then immediately turned around to attempt a return to the North Carolina airport. The plane exploded into a fireball as it collided with the ground upon its attempted return. It is not clear why the plane was trying to return to the airport or what prompted Cristina's text to her mother.

The plane reportedly flew low over the nearby Lakewood Golf Club, sending golfers to the dirt as it passed. Debris from the crash covered the ninth hole, according to the Associated Press.

Federal investigators began sifting through the plane's wreckage on Friday. FAA records show that Biffle had a license to fly helicopters and single and multi-engine aircraft, though it is unclear if Biffle was on the stick.

open image in gallery Greg Biffle and his daughter, Emma, were both killed in the crash. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

open image in gallery A private jet belonging to driver Greg Biffle takes off from Daytona Beeach Airport during qualifying for NASCAR's Daytona 500 auto race in Daytona Beach, Florida., Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013. Biffle died along with his wife and young children in a Cessna crash on December 18, 2025

The victims' families released a joint statement following the crash.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words," it said.

It continued: "Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them. Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him," the statement said. "Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives."

NASCAR also released a statement following the crash.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport," the statement said.

The families have asked for privacy and compassion as their grieve the loss of their loved ones.