A 27-year-old man was found critically injured from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West 57th Street and Avenue of the Americas, also known as 6th Avenue, the New York Police Department said in a statement to The Independent.

Officers transported the 27-year-old, who has not been identified, in an NYPD vehicle to Mount Sinai West in critical but stable condition. He is expected to live, according to NBC New York.

Police have recovered the firearm, and the investigation is ongoing.

The man was found at the intersection of West 57th Street and 6th Avenue, home to a number of luxury properties in the city ( Google Maps )

The intersection is in a neighborhood nicknamed “Billionaire’s Row,” which is home to a collection of luxury skyscrapers. Central Park is two blocks away, while Carnegie Hall and the Museum of Modern Art are also nearby.

The intersection is also just blocks away from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and Radio City Music Hall, where crowds of tourists have been gathering to celebrate the holiday season and catch a glimpse at the famous Christmas tree.

A law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York the man may have fired the shot in transit before walking up to the street, where he was found.

The NYPD said the man initially described a suspect wearing all black clothing, but investigators later determined it was a self-inflicted wound, ABC 7 reports. Officials said he could be charged with criminal possession of a weapon and falsely reporting an incident, according to the outlet.

No one else was injured, and nearby residents said they were shocked to hear about the shooting, NBC New York reports.

