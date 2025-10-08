The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

MAGA influencer Nick Sortor has threatened to sue the Portland Police Department, after claiming that his arrest was an example of state authorities “silencing conservative media.”

The 27-year-old, who is a regular on Fox News, has also demanded that the city’s authorities apologize to him for arresting him last week.

Sortor was taken into custody after Portland police moved to break up a fight between MAGA activists and a group described by Karoline Leavitt as members of “Antifa.”

"The arrest was made without probable cause and was clearly in retaliation for his efforts to expose the truth about conditions and activity in Portland to the broader public," a letter from Sortor’s attorney read. "The decision to make this arrest does not appear to have been made by a line officer, but rather by or at the direction of a member of the command staff and/or a supervising officer.”

open image in gallery Nick Sortor (right) was arrested in Portland on Thursday and has claimed that police were ‘silencing conservative media’ ( Getty Images )

"Such an arrest is unconstitutional and deeply troubling," the letter continued. "Even more concerning, this incident appears to be part of a larger pattern and practice within the Portland Police Bureau of suppressing and silencing conservative media and political activity.”

The influencer added that he will “proceed accordingly” if the Portland PD refuses to investigate his arrest and apologise to him.

Sortor was taken into custody outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland and was later charged with disorderly conduct. The charge was later dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

open image in gallery Donald Trump ordered Pete Hegseth to deploy federal forces into Portland ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Before being arrested, Sotor had described Portland as a “third-world hellhole” and claimed that “Antifa”, a decentralized group, was in “full control” of the city.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has described Oregon’s biggest city as “war-ravaged” and has directed Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, to deploy the National Guard in Portland.

However, residents have mocked the president’s claims by sharing videos of life in the city on social media.

“Live look at the war-torn streets of Portland, Oregon,” wrote one user, in a post which showed a quiet, sunlit scene of the Steel Bridge.

open image in gallery Trump has described Portland as ‘war ravaged’ ( Getty Images )

“Marauding hoards wind their way through rows of roses in #WarRavagedPortland - oh the demise of humanity!,” wrote another, who posted a picture of residents sitting in one of the city’s rose gardens.

The state governor, Tina Kotek, described Trump’s decision to unleash the National Guard as being “lawful,” in a text chain seen by The Oregonian.

“I just received your notice to mobilize the Oregon National Guard outside of my control,” a text from Kotek read. “I believe this is unlawful and unwarranted. You broke your promise to speak with me before taking further action against Portland. I will be in touch later.”

The Independent has contacted Nick Sortor and the Portland Police Department for comment.