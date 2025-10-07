Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

America has entered an “era of real masculinity” thanks to President Donald Trump’s “muscular leadership,” a Trump administration official told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Monday.

U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley told Watters, “What a difference a presidency makes,” calling the Biden administration a “destructive, stupid era of toxic masculinity.”

“Now we’re in an era of real masculinity thanks to the bold, muscular leadership of President Trump and our Secretary of War Pete Hegseth,” she said.

Toxic masculinity is the way men are socially pressured to be tough, seek power to be perceived as worthy and reject feminine traits, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Crowley said Trump’s “real masculinity” was showcased at an event celebrating the Navy’s 250th birthday that the president hosted over the weekend. First Lady Melania Trump and Hegseth were also in attendance.

open image in gallery America has entered an 'era of real masculinity' thanks to President Donald Trump’s 'muscular leadership,' a Trump administration official told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Monday ( Getty Images )

“What an incredible day. I was there. I was so privileged to speak before the president. We had over 20,000 people there. Sailors, admirals, Gold Star families, veterans,” Crowley said. “We had some Marines there as well. They went wild! They love this commander-in-chief, they love the first lady, they love this administration.”

She continued: “Why? Because of the respect for them, for the American people, for our Constitution and real American strength.”

During his speech Sunday at Norfolk, Virginia, Trump boasted about being the “best physical specimen” of a president in this century.

open image in gallery Trump boasted about being the 'best physical specimen' of a president in this century at an event celebrating the Navy's 250th birthday Sunday ( Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking of Representative Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican and former White House doctor, Trump said, “He was my doctor in the White House and I got to know him very well. He was also the doctor for Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump asked.

“He was a doctor for a man named [George W.] Bush. And at a press conference, they asked him, ‘Who’s in the best shape, who’s the healthiest, who’s the strongest, who’s the best physical specimen of the three?’ He said, ‘That’s easy. President Donald Trump!’ And I said, ‘I love this guy!'” the president said.

Despite claiming to be this great “physical specimen,” Trump last week admitted during a meeting of top military members in Quantico, Virginia, that he has to “walk very slowly” down stairs in public so as not to fall.

Trump commented on Obama’s “great” ability to descend stairs, saying, “He would bop down those stairs.”

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. participated in a military fitness challenge in August ( Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD )

Trump was never in the military himself, having reportedly received a medical exemption during the Vietnam War for bone spurs in his heels.

Hegseth, on the other hand, was an infantry officer in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay during his service.

He and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. participated in a military fitness challenge in August, in which they had to complete 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in 10 minutes or less.