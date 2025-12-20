The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nick Reiner, who has been charged with the murder of his parents, the director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, is reportedly on suicide watch in solitary confinement in a Los Angeles jail.

Reiner, 32, is being made to wear a blue suicide-prevention smock and is not permitted to communicate with anyone outside his counsel and jail and medical staff, a law enforcement source told People.

"While he is on suicide watch, a supervisor checks on him every 15 minutes to ensure his safety," the source said. "He is currently struggling with mental health concerns, but he has not attempted self-harm. He remains alone in his cell and communicates very little."

The Independent has contacted Reiner’s attorney for comment.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, which manages Los Angeles jails, directed questions about Reiner to the LAPD, which has not responded to an Independent request for comment.

open image in gallery Nick Reiner is reportedly on suicide watch and being kept in solitary confinement ahead of his murder case for the alleged killing of his parents, the director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner ( Reuters )

Prior to his arrest over the weekend, Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he was being treated for a serious psychiatric disorder at the time of his parents’ murder, unnamed sources familiar with his background told NBC News. At some point prior to the killing, his medication had been adjusted, the outlet reports.

Before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, the director and his son were reportedly seen arguing at a Christmas party, where some guests reported Nick Reiner had been acting erratically.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” a source told People.

Others have disputed this account. An unnamed source told The New York Times that the supposedly heated nature of the argument had been overblown, and that the intensity of the conversation between Rob Reiner and his son may have been misinterpreted or exaggerated.

open image in gallery Rob Reiner (left) and his son Nick Reiner (third from left) were reportedly seen arguing at a Christmas party shortly before Rob and his wife Michele were found dead and Nick was arrested for allegedly murdering them ( 2025 Invision )

Reiner made his first, brief court appearance on Monday. He did not enter a plea, and an arraignment is planned for January.

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” his attorney, Alan Jackson, told reporters at the time, adding that it was “too early” for a plea to be entered.

“These need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed.”

open image in gallery Nick Reiner will be arraigned in January and could face the death penalty if he is convicted ( AP )

If convicted, the 32-year-old could face the death penalty.

Reiner has spoken previously of his struggles with drug addiction and homelessness.

Rob and Michele Weiner died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to records released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you’re in the UK, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.