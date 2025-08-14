The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California man has been arrested after neighbors say he’s spent months blaring train horns and burglar alarms, “irritating” his community.

The annoying sirens have been going off from Gary Boyadzhayan’s Van Nuys home intermittently since June, neighbors say.

When ABC7 Eyewitness News asked Boyadzhayan why he continues to blare the sirens he claimed the mafia is trying to kill him and the Los Angeles Police Department is aiding in the plot.

"I need help," Boyadzhayan said. "I don't know how else to cry out for it."

open image in gallery Gary Boyadzhayan of California has been arrested after neighbors say he’s blared train horns and burglar alarms for months, 'irritating' his community ( ABC7 Eyewitness News )

He told KCAL News he has been unsuccessfully trying to get the LAPD’s help for over a decade, claiming he’s been a target of harassment and assault.

Boyadzhayan did not support his claim with any evidence. The Independent has reached out to the LAPD for comment.

“I do sincerely apologize to my neighbors,” Boyadzhyan told KTLA. “I, honestly to God, am so sorry to discomfort you guys in your own homes, but I don’t know what else to do.”

Some of Boyadzhayan’s neighbors say he is mentally unwell. To which he told ABC7, “They have mental health problems…my life is in danger. If they don’t want to understand it, that’s no problem.”

"It's irritating," neighbor Bernarda Phipps told the outlet. "He needs help, but what kind of help does he need?"

The LAPD has responded to noise complaints more than five times, but weren’t able to arrest him without hearing the sirens in person, and when they would arrive, Boyadzhayan would turn them off, according to ABC 7.

On Wednesday morning, Boyadzhayan was given an administrative citation.

"They advised him that if he is using the horn, to stop using the horn because of the disturbance it is causing in the community,” LAPD Captain Chris Zine told the outlet.

open image in gallery The annoying sirens have been going off from Boyadzhayan’s Van Nuys home intermittently since June, neighbors say ( ABC7 Eyewitness News )

But just two hours later, Boyadzhayan was accused of turning on the sirens again, ABC 7 reported. By Wednesday evening, he was arrested.

"He came out and thought everything was over, so he went out and watered his lawn," neighbor Bob Donovan told the outlet.

He continued: "A couple of plainclothes vehicles just pulled up real quick and snatched him on the lawn. He was yelling and screaming and resisting arrest."

Boyadzhayan was released from jail on Thursday, per FOX 11 Los Angeles. It’s unclear if he faces any charges.