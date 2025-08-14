Three men arrested for allegedly boosting $2 million from armored truck parked at a Home Depot

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men in Philadelphia are in police custody after they allegedly stole $2 million from a Brinks armored car, according to local police.

Investigators claim that the robbery, which took place outside a Home Depot store, was an inside job, according to ABC 6.

Daishaun "Daisha" Hughes-Murchison, 30; Brian Wallace, 31; and Trayvine Jackson, 31, all of Philadelphia, were arrested and have been charged with robbery that interferes with interstate commerce and the use of a firearm in a violent crime, according to police.

All three appeared in court for the first time last week. The alleged robbery occurred in June.

A judge ordered Jackson to be detained, while Wallace and Hughes-Murchison will stand for detention hearings this week.

A Brinks armored vehicle. A trio of men were arrested in Philadelphia after they allegedly stole $2 million from an armored Brinks vehicle in June 2025 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On June 21, the trio allegedly robbed the Brinks car while it was near a Home Depot in Philadelphia's Port Richmond area.

Prosecutors believe that the Brinks driver was walking down an alley behind the Home Depot when the trio emerged with assault rifles.

The men allegedly forced the driver of the truck to the ground and took his pistol and his keys, according to police.

Investigators said that one man kept watch over the driver while the others removed money from the truck.

The men allegedly fled the scene in a pair of vehicles, one of which had temporary Virginia tags. The vehicle with the Virginia tags was a rental, which was returned a few hours after the robbery. The second car allegedly belongs to Hughes-Murchison.

Surveillance video at the car rental company reportedly captured Wallace returning the rental and then entering Hughes-Murchison's vehicle.

Investigators also pulled the men's cell records and allegedly found that the men had been making calls in the vicinity of the heist around the time that it occurred.

According to court records, Brinks officials told investigators that Jackson was an employee with the company but was suspended and then fired after an internal investigation.

Police are reportedly working to determine if the robbery is connected to another Brinks armored vehicle robbery in Cheltenham — just a few miles north of Port Richmond — that occurred a day before the arrests were announced.