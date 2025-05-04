FBI hunting gang of armed robbers who held up Illinois bank in broad daylight

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The FBI is looking for three men accused of robbing an armored truck outside of a bank at gunpoint in the middle of the day near Chicago.

The incident occurred at 4.30 p.m. outside a U.S. Bank branch in Blue Island, Illinois. Now, the bureau is looking for three thieves armed with handguns who robbed the armored vehicle, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The suspects are believed to be three men in their late teens to early 20s with medium builds, according to the agency.

They were sporting dark-colored sweatpants, hoodies and gray gloves, photos shared by the FBI show.

open image in gallery The FBI is searching for three men accused of holding up an armored truck at gunpoint outside of a bank ( FBI )

Surveillance photos captured the moment when the robbers, covered with dark face masks, were pointing their weapons at the vehicle.

The men fled the scene in a car. They are still at large.

It’s not immediately clear how much or what exactly was stolen. No one was injured in the robbery, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 312-421-6700 or email tips.fbi.gov.