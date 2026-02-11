Nancy Guthrie live updates: Suspect detained in disappearance case as FBI shares new photos and videos of masked man
Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home January 31
A person has been detained for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, as police released new surveillance footage showing a masked and “armed” individual outside her Arizona home.
Nancy was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31, and authorities believe she was abducted in the early hours of February 1. The footage released Tuesday shows “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
Sheriff Chris Nanos said a suspect was detained during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border. Authorities have not confirmed whether that person is the same individual seen in the video.
The FBI is also investigating reports of a ransom note sent to media outlets demanding $6 million, with two deadlines that have since passed. The agency said it is “not aware of any continued communication” between the family and suspected kidnappers.
Savannah shared the footage on Instagram, writing: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”
Photos of 'armed' suspect released
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI have released several photos of a masked, “armed” individual, who appeared to have “tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”
See the full photos below:
Authorities carry out court-authorized search in Rio Rico
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a court-authorized search in Rio Rico, Arizona, in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to CNN.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said the search, taking place about an hour south of Tucson, is being carried out with assistance from the FBI’s Evidence Response Team. The operation is expected to last several hours, officials added, with no further details about the location or what investigators are seeking.
A sheriff’s department spokeswoman confirmed the search is related to the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance.
This development comes after deputies detained a person for questioning during a traffic stop in the same area earlier.
Person detained in Nancy Guthrie case during traffic stop near border
A person has been detained and is being questioned in connection with the apparent abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, authorities said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a post on X that the subject was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson and is “currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”
A senior law enforcement official said the individual was detained in Rio Rico, Arizona, near the US-Mexico border.
Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed deputies carried out the stop but did not say whether the person is considered a suspect. Authorities have also not indicated whether the individual is the same person seen in surveillance photos and video released earlier by the FBI.
“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s department said, adding no press conference is scheduled at this time.
Timeline of Guthrie siblings' video messages to their mother's purported abductors and the public
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have been outspoken about their mother’s disappearance over the last ten days.
Read more about the timeline of their video messages as the search continues:
Timeline of Guthrie siblings' video messages to their mother's purported abductors and the public
Sheriff's department sees uptick in calls
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told CNN they’ve been receiving an influx of calls since sharing new footage of a masked individual at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning she was abducted.
This comes after the agency asked the public to keep 911 lines open “for situations requiring immediate assistance.”
What has the Guthrie family said about their mother's disappearance?
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have shared multiple videos on social media over the last ten days as the search continues for their mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Savannah, along with her sister Annie Guthrie and brother Camron Guthrie, shared their first video via Instagram on Wednesday.
“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” Savannah said in the video.
The next day, Camron shared his own video asking for his mother’s potential kidnapper to reach out.
The siblings then posted another brief video Friday evening.
“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”
Now, Savannah has shared the new surveillance footage of the masked individual at her mother’s front door the morning she disappeared.
“Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home,” she wrote on Instagram.
Police canvassed Annie Guthrie's neighborhood today: report
Police canvassed Annie Guthrie’s neighborhood today as the search continues for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, CNN reports.
Annie has appeared alongside her siblings, Savannah Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, in videos about their mother’s disappearance over the last week.
After a year in Trump admin, Dan Bongino returns to Fox News to cover Nancy Guthrie case
Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has returned to Fox News after announcing his departure from the bureau in December.
Bongino appeared on Sean Hannity’s primetime show Monday night to discuss the apparent kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.
Keep reading:
Dan Bongino returns to Fox News to cover Nancy Guthrie case after FBI stint
Surveillance footage could mark turning point in case, ex-FBI official says
Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI from 2016 to 2018, told CNN the release of new surveillance footage “could be the moment that turns this incredibly excruciating investigation around.”
“They are at the point where they really need … the power of crowdsourcing this identity,” McCabe told the outlet.
Watch the newly-released footage below:
