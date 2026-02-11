Nancy Guthrie latest: New videos show ‘armed’ masked man at front door of Savannah mother’s home

A person has been detained for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, as police released new surveillance footage showing a masked and “armed” individual outside her Arizona home.

Nancy was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31, and authorities believe she was abducted in the early hours of February 1. The footage released Tuesday shows “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said a suspect was detained during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border. Authorities have not confirmed whether that person is the same individual seen in the video.

The FBI is also investigating reports of a ransom note sent to media outlets demanding $6 million, with two deadlines that have since passed. The agency said it is “not aware of any continued communication” between the family and suspected kidnappers.

Savannah shared the footage on Instagram, writing: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”