Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Nancy Guthrie live updates: Suspect detained in disappearance case as FBI shares new photos and videos of masked man

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home January 31

Nancy Guthrie latest: New videos show ‘armed’ masked man at front door of Savannah mother’s home

A person has been detained for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, as police released new surveillance footage showing a masked and “armed” individual outside her Arizona home.

Nancy was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31, and authorities believe she was abducted in the early hours of February 1. The footage released Tuesday shows “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said a suspect was detained during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border. Authorities have not confirmed whether that person is the same individual seen in the video.

The FBI is also investigating reports of a ransom note sent to media outlets demanding $6 million, with two deadlines that have since passed. The agency said it is “not aware of any continued communication” between the family and suspected kidnappers.

Savannah shared the footage on Instagram, writing: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Pinned

Photos of 'armed' suspect released

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI have released several photos of a masked, “armed” individual, who appeared to have “tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

See the full photos below:

The ‘armed’ suspect appears to have ‘tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door,’ police said
The ‘armed’ suspect appears to have ‘tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door,’ police said (Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
The sheriff’s department said it has ‘worked closely with its private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible’
The sheriff’s department said it has ‘worked closely with its private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible’ (Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
The photos were released Tuesday as the search continues for a tenth day
The photos were released Tuesday as the search continues for a tenth day (Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
The FBI also released additional videos showing the masked individual at her front door
The FBI also released additional videos showing the masked individual at her front door (FBI)
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or the FBI
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or the FBI (FBI)
Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 18:08

Authorities carry out court-authorized search in Rio Rico

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a court-authorized search in Rio Rico, Arizona, in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to CNN.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said the search, taking place about an hour south of Tucson, is being carried out with assistance from the FBI’s Evidence Response Team. The operation is expected to last several hours, officials added, with no further details about the location or what investigators are seeking.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman confirmed the search is related to the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance.

This development comes after deputies detained a person for questioning during a traffic stop in the same area earlier.

Shahana Yasmin11 February 2026 05:05

Person detained in Nancy Guthrie case during traffic stop near border

A person has been detained and is being questioned in connection with the apparent abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a post on X that the subject was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson and is “currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

A senior law enforcement official said the individual was detained in Rio Rico, Arizona, near the US-Mexico border.

Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed deputies carried out the stop but did not say whether the person is considered a suspect. Authorities have also not indicated whether the individual is the same person seen in surveillance photos and video released earlier by the FBI.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s department said, adding no press conference is scheduled at this time.

Shahana Yasmin11 February 2026 04:53

Photos of 'armed' suspect released

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI have released several photos of a masked, “armed” individual, who appeared to have “tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

See the full photos below:

The sheriff’s department said it has ‘worked closely with its private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible’
The sheriff’s department said it has ‘worked closely with its private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible’ (Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Shahana Yasmin11 February 2026 04:46

Timeline of Guthrie siblings' video messages to their mother's purported abductors and the public

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have been outspoken about their mother’s disappearance over the last ten days.

Read more about the timeline of their video messages as the search continues:

Timeline of Guthrie siblings' video messages to their mother's purported abductors and the public

Through the frantic search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, her family has issued pleas to purported abductors for their mother's return and to the public for information
Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 22:39

Sheriff's department sees uptick in calls

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told CNN they’ve been receiving an influx of calls since sharing new footage of a masked individual at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning she was abducted.

This comes after the agency asked the public to keep 911 lines open “for situations requiring immediate assistance.”

“We respectfully ask that only actionable tips be submitted through one of the following channels: 1-800-CALL-FBI, 88-CRIME, 520-351-4900, or tips.fbi.gov,” the agency said.

Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 22:22

What has the Guthrie family said about their mother's disappearance?

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have shared multiple videos on social media over the last ten days as the search continues for their mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah, along with her sister Annie Guthrie and brother Camron Guthrie, shared their first video via Instagram on Wednesday.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” Savannah said in the video.

The next day, Camron shared his own video asking for his mother’s potential kidnapper to reach out.

The siblings then posted another brief video Friday evening.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

Now, Savannah has shared the new surveillance footage of the masked individual at her mother’s front door the morning she disappeared.

“Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home,” she wrote on Instagram.

Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 21:59

Police canvassed Annie Guthrie's neighborhood today: report

Police canvassed Annie Guthrie’s neighborhood today as the search continues for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, CNN reports.

Annie has appeared alongside her siblings, Savannah Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, in videos about their mother’s disappearance over the last week.

Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 21:35

After a year in Trump admin, Dan Bongino returns to Fox News to cover Nancy Guthrie case

Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has returned to Fox News after announcing his departure from the bureau in December.

Bongino appeared on Sean Hannity’s primetime show Monday night to discuss the apparent kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

Keep reading:

Dan Bongino returns to Fox News to cover Nancy Guthrie case after FBI stint

The former FBI deputy director returns to the network he left in 2023 to discuss the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother as the ransom deadline passes
Joe Sommerlad10 February 2026 21:15

Surveillance footage could mark turning point in case, ex-FBI official says

Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI from 2016 to 2018, told CNN the release of new surveillance footage “could be the moment that turns this incredibly excruciating investigation around.”

“They are at the point where they really need … the power of crowdsourcing this identity,” McCabe told the outlet.

Watch the newly-released footage below:

FBI release videos of 'armed' masked person at Nancy Guthrie's door
Katie Hawkinson10 February 2026 21:04

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in