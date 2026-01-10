The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police say a gunman killed six people, including a seven-year-old girl, in a shooting spree that spanned three locations in Mississippi late Friday.

Daricka Moore, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, which “will be upgraded here shortly to capital murder,” Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said at a Saturday press conference. Additional murder charges are forthcoming, he noted.

Scott said the alleged spree began in Cedar Bluff, where Moore is accused of fatally shooting three family members: his father, 67-year-old Glen Moore; his brother, 33-year-old Quintin Moore; and his uncle, 55-year-old Willie Guines.

Moore is then accused of stealing his brother’s truck and driving to another home, where police first received a 911 call. At the home, Moore shot and killed a seven-year-old girl he was related to, Scott alleged. Moore is also accused of “attempting to commit a sexual battery while armed with a handgun” at the scene.

Daricka Moore, 24, is accused of killing six people, including a seven-year-old in Mississippi ( Clay County Sheriff's Office/WTVA 9 News )

Scott said Moore then travelled to a third location, where police received another 911 call. There, Moore is accused of fatally shooting two adult men from Columbus: Barry Bradley and Samuel Bradley. One of them was a pastor, Scott said.

Moore was later arrested “without incident” in western Clay County, according to Scott. Investigators believe Moore was the sole shooter, though the motive is still unclear.

“Personally, I don't know what kind of motive you could have to kill a seven-year-old,” Scott told reporters.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday. It’s unclear if Moore has retained an attorney. The Independent was unable to identify his attorney for comment.

Moore’s surviving family members are experiencing “overwhelming grief,” Scott said.

“Just to be there looking at these family members trying to, first of all, grieve the loss of their loved one and then finding out who it was that committed this, another family member — I mean, it was overwhelming to everybody,” he told reporters.

The sheriff called this case one of the “toughest to work” in his 30-year career.

Scott first shared news of the shooting spree around midnight.

“Unfortunately tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community. Multiple innocent lives lost due to violence,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers,” he added.