Ex-husband of victim in mysterious Ohio double murder arrested, reports say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The ex-husband of the woman fatally shot in Ohio alongside her dentist husband has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, 10TV reported Saturday.

Michael McKee, 31, was booked just before noon at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois on an out-of-state hold, according to online court records. His arrest comes more than a week after Monique Tepe, 39, and Spencer Tepe, 37, were found dead in their Columbus home.

Documents from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas confirm McKee is Monique Tepe’s ex-husband, 10 TV reports.

Police obtained an arrest warrant after tracing McKee’s vehicle near the scene of the murders using neighborhood surveillance footage, which showed the car arriving shortly before and leaving shortly after the killings, the outlet says.

Detectives identified the vehicle and linked it to McKee, later locating it in Rockford, Illinois, where they found evidence tying him to its ownership, according to court records.

Michael McKee is facing two murder charges for the deaths of his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, dentist Spencer Tepe ( Winnebago County Sheriff's Office )

McKee is set to appear in court on Monday.

More to come...