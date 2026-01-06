The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have released footage of a person of interest seen walking near the home of murdered dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, around the time of their deaths.

The couple was found slain in their home in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on December 30, 2025, with police still unable to find their killer.

According to a statement from the Columbus Division of Police on social media, they were shot at some point between 2 am and 5 am.

In the video accompanying the statement, a hooded figure in black and grey is seen stalking the streets near the Tepe’s home.

No identifying features are visible in the footage because the individual has their head down in each camera shot.

The footage was taken from the three-hour window in which the Tepe couple was murdered. According to ABC 6, they were just a month away from their fifth wedding anniversary before their untimely deaths.

open image in gallery Police have revealed security footage of a hooded person of interest in the murder of a dentist and his wife ( Columbus Division of Police )

Police are now appealing to local residents for more information or footage that could identify the person of interest. The local area is heavily surveilled, according to Lana Oriani, a local resident who spoke to ABC 6.

“I’ve counted more than two dozen cameras nearby, not including police cameras across the street,” she said. “That’s what makes this so shocking.”

The motive behind the murder of Spencer, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, remains unknown. Their two young children, who were in the family home at the time of the shooting, were unharmed.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Spencer’s cousin, Audrey, to support the couple’s children. It has already raised over $157,000 out of its $200,000 goal.

“Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique Tepe,” Audrey wrote. “They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others.”

open image in gallery Monique and Spencer Tepe were found dead in their home in Columbus, Ohio, on December 30 but the motive behind their murder remains unknown ( Getty/iStock )

“Their presence was as big as their hearts! Monique’s charm and infectious smile lit up every room,” she continued. “She was warm with a strength that inspired everyone around her. Spencer was the soul of every gathering—grand in personality, yet calm, steady, and kind.”

As the police search for the killer continues, Rob Misleh, Spencer Tepe’s brother-in-law, told ABC 6 that he does not want the case to become sensationalised. He added that the case affects “hundreds and hundreds of people.”

“We’d rather have the investigation done right instead of fast,” he said. “We have full faith that investigators are looking at every angle before jumping to conclusions.

“This is not an episode of TV or a true crime podcast. This is a family,” he continued. “Hundreds and hundreds of people have been affected by this.”