One dead after gunman opens fire at Navy shipbuilding yard, authorities say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person is dead after a shooting at Ingalls Shipbuilding, the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and a key supplier of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, officers responded to the scene at around 7.32 a.m Friday. The victim, only identified as a shipbuilder by Ingalls Shipbuilding's parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), was found deceased at the site.

The shooting suspect is in custody, but police have not released any further information at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a fellow shipbuilder who was fatally shot this morning,” HLL said in a statement on the company’s website. “We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the employee’s family and friends during this difficult time. Respecting the privacy of the family, we are not releasing the name at this time.”

The Independent has contacted the Pascagoula Police Department for comment. Anyone with information about this incident should call the department at 228-938-6707.

open image in gallery The shipyard was under lockdown as authorities searched for the suspected shooter ( US Navy )

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, and authorities have advised the public to stay away from the area.

The shipyard was initially under lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect while employees were told to shelter in place. By 9.40 a.m. Friday, once the suspect had been apprehended, this was lifted, according to WKRG.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has been a large contributor to the local economy for 85 years, employing thousands in the construction of naval and coast guard ships. The shipyard is located in Pascagoula, a city with a population of about 22,000.

Police are expected to hold a press conference Friday.

This investigation remains ongoing.