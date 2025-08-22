Suspect on the loose after shooting and killing his ex-wife in basement of Detroit hospital

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Detroit-area man is on the run after walking into a city hospital and fatally shooting a woman believed to be his ex-wife.

Police said the shooting took place just before 10 a.m. in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, which was soon flooded with police and officers in riot gear.

Officials have named Mario Green, 65, of Bloomfield Hills, a person of interest.

“He got into a verbal altercation with what I’m being told is his ex-wife in the basement area of Henry Ford Hospital,” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters. “He produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, killing his ex-wife.”

“We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly,” Bettison added.

Green then got into a 2011 white Dodge Charger sedan, license plate DXC7067, and left the scene, police said.

“He is armed and dangerous,” the Michigan State Police said in a post on X. “Do not approach him. Call 911 if you see him or the vehicle.”

Security footage shows Green wearing all black, with a gold chain necklace.

The hospital, which went into lockdown during the shooting, has since reopened and resumed services.

The victim of the shooting has not been named, though officials described her as a Black woman around age 40 who worked at the hospital.

“We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate and our hearts go out to her loved ones—her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day,” the hospital told WXYZ in a statement. “Police have confirmed this was a targeted act of domestic violence.”

Green previously served time in prison for arson and faced four years of probation for an aggravated stalking charge, WDIV reports.

Visitors to the hospital described an atmosphere of fear throughout the facility as police responded to the Friday morning shooting.

"I couldn't go anywhere. Just seeing a bunch of police running with guns - it was crazy," a man named Mike, at the hospital as his girlfriend was giving birth, told Fox 2 Detroit.