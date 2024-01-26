✕ Close Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

Michelle Troconis is facing trial in Stamford, Connecticut for her alleged role in helping her lover Fotis Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos.

At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Dulos. Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.

On Thursday, Ms Troconis broke down in tears in the courtroom as jurors were shown her first interview with police following Jennifer’s disappearance.

In the footage, she is heard claiming that she and Dulos were staying together that morning, and that he woke up in her presence and got in the shower with her.

Earlier in the week, jurors saw a bloodstained long-sleeve, striped Vineyard Vines shirt that Jennifer is believed to have been wearing on the day she was killed.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Warning: Graphic images