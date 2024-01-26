Michelle Troconis sobs as police interview about Jennifer Dulos’s death played at trial: Live
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
Michelle Troconis is facing trial in Stamford, Connecticut for her alleged role in helping her lover Fotis Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos.
At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Dulos. Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.
On Thursday, Ms Troconis broke down in tears in the courtroom as jurors were shown her first interview with police following Jennifer’s disappearance.
In the footage, she is heard claiming that she and Dulos were staying together that morning, and that he woke up in her presence and got in the shower with her.
Earlier in the week, jurors saw a bloodstained long-sleeve, striped Vineyard Vines shirt that Jennifer is believed to have been wearing on the day she was killed.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Warning: Graphic images
On Thursday, Michelle Troconis broke down in tears in the courtroom as jurors were shown her first interview with police following Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.
In the footage, Ms Troconis tells officers that she and Fotis Dulos were staying together that morning, and that he woke up in her presence and got in the shower with her.
As the footage played, Ms Troconis was seen putting her head in her hands and wiping away tears.
Michelle Troconis trial shown 'alibi scripts' found at Fotis Dulos' home following wife's disappearance
Handwritten timelines detailing the alleged movements of Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos on the day his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos vanished in 2019 were shown in court on Wednesday.
The documents dubbed “alibi scripts” by police were found at Dulos’ Farmington, Connecticut home where he lived with Ms Troconis, who is now on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of Jennifer.
The 49-year-old socialite detailed her movements of 24 May 2019, which included starting her day with a ‘shower with Fotis’
Four years after mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos vanished without a trace, her late ex-husband’s lover Michelle Troconis is now facing a judge and jury for her alleged role in the case.
Andrea Cavallier explains the key takeaways from court:
Jennifer Dulos’s loved ones became emotional as grim evidence was shown in court
A long-sleeve, striped shirt shown in a Connecticut courtroom this week had turned nearly one solid colour after being soaked in what appeared to be blood, jurors in Michelle Troconis’s murder conspiracy trial heard.
The Vineyard Vines-brand shirt is believed to be what Jennifer Dulos was wearing on 24 May 2019, the day she vanished and was allegedly murdered. Her body has never been found.
‘She died a tragic death, and her loss is felt beyond what words can express,’ a spokesperson for the Farber family said. Warning: Graphic images
Jennifer Dulos’ family has spoken out about the devastating evidence introduced in the trial of the woman accused of conspiring to conceal the slain mother-of-five’s murder.
Nearly four years after Jennifer was last seen after dropping off her children at school on 24 May 2019, her loved ones are reckoning with the “brutal evidence” that suggests she suffered a very tragic death. Although a body has never been found, prosecutors believe that Jennifer was murdered by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos in the garage of her New Canaan, Connecticut home.
‘She died a tragic death, and her loss is felt beyond what words can express,’ a spokesperson for the Farber family said. Warning: Graphic images
A blood-soaked bra recovered from trash bins along with zip ties, gloves and a razor – also splattered with a “blood-like” substance – were presented in court as evidence that prosecutors say links Michelle Troconis to the alleged murder of Jennifer Dulos.
Ms Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. She’s accused of helping her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the 2019 killing of Dulos, his estranged wife, whose body has never been found.
Prosecutors allege Ms Troconis was with Fotis Dulos as he tossed bags of blood-soaked items just hours after Jennifer vanished
A blood-soaked bra recovered from trash bins along with zip ties, gloves and a razor – also splattered with a “blood-like” substance – were presented in court as evidence that prosecutors say links Michelle Troconis to the alleged murder of Jennifer Dulos.
Ms Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. She’s accused of helping her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the 2019 killing of Dulos, his estranged wife, whose body has never been found.
Prosecutors allege Ms Troconis was with Fotis Dulos as he tossed bags of blood-soaked items just hours after Jennifer vanished
Michelle Troconis remained expressionless in court as jurors were shown surveillance video of what appeared to be the socialite riding around with her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he disposed of several trash bags on the same day his estranged wife vanished.
At the time of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance in May 2019, the Connecticut mother-of-five was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Mr Dulos. Investigators allege he killed her in the garage of her home and Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.
Police said they later recovered some of the bags and found clothing, zip ties and other items with Jennifer Dulos’s DNA
A second juror in the Michelle Troconis murder conspiracy trial has been dismissed after reportedly comparing the high-profile Jennifer Dulos death case to psychological thriller Gone Girl.
Ms Troconis is standing trial on charges in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend Fotis Dulos’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared on 24 May 2019. Investigators believe Dulos killed Jennifer in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder. Her body has never been found but she has since been declared dead.
In 2019, Fotis Dulos’ attorney alleged Jennifer Dulos faked her disappearance, which is the plot of the psychological thriller Gone Girl
Police lied to Ms Troconis about Jennifer’s blood being found
Det Kimball admitted investigators use a tactic known as “ruse,” and told Ms Tronconis that law enforcement had retrieved grabs of surveillance that showed a man removing a bloody pillow from a trash receptacle.
The detectives told Ms Tronconis that the blood was Jennifer’s - although that was never corroborated through DNA analysis.
“You need to start being honest with us about where Fotis was in the morning,” Ms Tronconis was told.
At times, Ms Troconis was seen crying as prosecutors played her interview tape.