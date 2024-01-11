Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michelle Troconis was staunchly defended by her family on the first day of her trial where she faces conspiracy murder charges in the 2019 death of her lover’s estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

“We know that she’s innocent. We trust that this is a fair trial and that the result is favourable for everybody,” Ms Troconis’ father Carlos Troconis told reporters outside the courtroom in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in Jennifer’s disappearance and death. She was last seen alive on 24 May 2019 while in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Her body has never been found.

Ms Troconis is accused of helping Fotis – her then-boyfriend – cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA. Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.

After more than four years, Ms Troconis’ trial began on Thursday and was expected to last until 1 March with more than 200 witnesses set to testify. She has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Michelle Troconis is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the murder, but her family says she’s innocent (AP)

Ms Troconis’ father said their family had been living a nightmare and waited four years to speak to the media. He was joined by her sisters who insisted she was innocent and vowed to stand by her.

“We stand together as a family, because that’s what we are, we’re in unity,” one of her sisters said. “We support my sister. She’s a mother, a daughter, a sister – she’s an amazing mother and just an amazing human being.”

She went on to say that the family is confident that the “truth will prevail and justice will be done because she is innocent.”

“My sister is innocent,” another sister spoke up. “This is a tragedy. For us, the other family and the children.”

After Jennifer’s disappearance and Fotis death, their five children - who were ranging in age from 8-13 at the time - were placed in the custody of Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber.