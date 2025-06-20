GOP congressman claims he was run off the road by ‘deranged’ Palestine supporter

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “deranged” pro-Palestinian man who allegedly threatened to kill Ohio Congressman Max Miller on Thursday has been arrested.

Feras S. Hamdan, 36, of Westlake, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, the Rocky River Police Department said Friday. Hamdan voluntarily turned himself in with counsel and is awaiting a court appearance.

The arrest comes after Miller, a Republican Jewish-American official and former U.S. Marine, posted a video to social media Thursday, claiming a man with a Palestinian flag ran him off the road in Rocky River, near Cleveland.

“As I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag,” Miller. “Not to mention ‘Death to Israel,’ death to me — that he wanted to kill me and my family.”

The 36-year-old father said he’s thankful his daughter and others weren’t with him during the incident, which he reported to Rocky River police and U.S. Capitol Police.

Ohio GOP congressman Max Miller says the man ran him off the road and threatened his family. ( X/Max Miller )

“We will not hide. I will continue to fight against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate,” Miller said.

Speaking directly to the assailant, Miller added, “We know who you are, young man. And the police are going to be paying you a visit.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also condemned the attack in a statement.

"What happened to Max this morning is yet another outrageous example of unhinged rhetoric inspiring unstable people to threaten and attack elected officials who are serving their communities," Johnson said on X.

"We must turn down the temperature in this country. The U.S. Capitol Police is engaged with local law enforcement to help handle this case and ensure justice is served."

Democrats also showed support for Miller after the incident.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a statement.