Chemical leak prompts entire Ohio town to be evacuated

A chemical leak in an Ohio town has prompted officials to evacuate hundreds of residents.

There was a large release of toxic nitric acid at a powder plant near the village of Zaleski Wednesday morning, WSYX reported, citing local emergency official Robert Czechlewski.

A tank with a 5,000-gallon capacity had a leak, which caused the nitric acid to release. Around 3,000 gallons of nitric acid leaked, The Telegram News reported, citing officials. It’s unclear what caused the leak.

The plant, located in McArthur, makes explosives for mining and construction, according to WBNS.

Residents of Zaleski, about an hour and 30 minutes' drive southeast of Columbus, were evacuated as a result. According to the World Population Review, Zaleski has a population of 216 residents.

open image in gallery A chemical leak in an Ohio town has prompted officials to evacuate residents ( Ohio EPA )

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday morning, “A shelter has been setup at the Vinton County High School for those with no where to go.”

Czechlewski said that when the nitric acid was released, it created a chemical reaction, causing a plume of nitric oxide that looked like a red cloud, WOWK reported.

Nitric acid is a liquid which can be toxic when inhaled and is corrosive to metals and tissue, according to the National Library of Medicine. Nitric oxide is a gas which can be toxic when inhaled or absorbed into the skin.

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the institute warns.

Czechlewski said the situation is expected to last for a few hours and is dependent on wind conditions. He said the plume is heading northeast.

Once the leak is contained, the Environmental Protection Agency said it will monitor the air quality, according to WOWK.

The Ohio EPA wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon the release of the chemicals has stopped and no injuries have been reported.

A spokeswoman for the plant said all of its employees are safe, according toThe Telegram News. Most workers were temporarily sent away, while some stayed back to do assessments. The plant has canceled production for the rest of the day.

Senator Jon Husted, an Ohio Republican, wrote on X Wednesday afternoon, “My team and I are closely monitoring the chemical leak in McArthur and remain in contact with federal, state, and local authorities on the situation.

Please stay safe, follow local guidance, and reach out to my Columbus office if we can help.”