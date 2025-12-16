The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A doctor who helped provide ketamine to Matthew Perry has avoided prison time for his role in the Friends’ star’s death.

Mark Chavez was sentenced Tuesday to eight months of home confinement after Perry died in October 2023 due to a drug overdose.

The San Diego doctor acquired ketamine and gave it to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who then sold it to Perry in the months before he died at the age of 54. Plasencia was sentenced to two and half years in prison earlier this month for his role in Perry’s premature death.

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home by his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected the actor with the ketamine that killed him, according to investigators.

A doctor who helped provide ketamine to Matthew Perry has avoided prison time for his role in the Friends’ star’s death ( Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ )

The Justice Department announced in August that Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” agreed to plead guilty to charges related to Perry’s death.

Sangha had worked with a man named Erik Fleming to distribute ketamine to Perry, whose struggles with drug addiction were well known. In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were given to Iwamasa.

Fleming, along with Iwamasa, also pleaded guilty to charges relating to Perry’s death. They will both be sentenced in January. Sangha will be sentenced in February.

This is a developing story...