‘Ketamine Queen’ reaches plea deal for her role Matthew Perry’s overdose death

A woman known as the “Ketamine Queen,” who was charged with selling Matthew Perry the drug that killed him, has agreed to a plea deal.

Jasveen Sangha agreed to plead guilty Monday, becoming the fifth and final person implicated in the death of the “Friends” star to do so.

Sangha, who was cast by federal prosecutors as a prolific drug dealer, initially pleaded not guilty, but will now avoid her trial that was scheduled to begin in August.

Perry, 54, who was internationally known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the immensely popular U.S. sitcom, was found dead in a hot tub at his home on October 28 2023. A medical examiner later ruled that ketamine was his primary cause of death.

Perry, 54, who was internationally known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the immensely popular U.S. sitcom, was found dead in a hot tub at his home on October 28 2023. Jasveen Sangha, aka the 'Ketamine Queen' agreed to plead guilty to charges related to his death Monday ( AP )

The actor had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression that has become increasingly common.

Sangha was one of five people charged over the actor’s death.

The others are Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected Perry on the day of his death according to court filings; San Diego ketamine clinic owner Dr Mark Chavez; and Erik Fleming, who pled guilty to providing Perry with ketamine.

A federal indictment charged Sangha with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

