Lisa Kudrow shares candid opinion about her Friends character Phoebe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US actress Lisa Kudrow has shared new details about playing her character Phoebe Buffay in hit sitcom Friends between the 1990s and 2000s.

The 61-year-old actress from Los Angeles said the role was "a lot of work" because she was so different from the character.

Kudrow starred in the hit US sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and the late Matthew Perry.

Speaking to US actress Parker Posey for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, she said: “It (the series) was fun the whole time, because we had fun, the cast had fun.

open image in gallery Actress Lisa Kudrow star as Phoebe Buffay of NBC's comedy series "Friends." (Photo by Warner Bros. Television) ( Getty Images )

“It was like a collaboration with the writers, because they were so great and nice and good.

“But me being Phoebe was so far from who I was as a human being that it was work.

“I needed to justify everything she was saying in my head so that it felt like she meant it and it was real to her. It was a lot of work.

“And I remember like season two or three, and I was just doing it, and went, ‘Oh my god, I’m not doing the work. I don’t know if this is going as well. I’m not doing the work’.

“I was really fretting over it. And (Matt) LeBlanc went, ‘What’s the matter with you?’. I said, ‘I’m not doing the work that I did. I used to like really work, and he said, ‘You’re her. You don’t have to do it anymore’.”

Alongside her role in Friends, Kudrow is known for starring in a number of TV series as well as comedy films Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and The Opposite Of Sex.

open image in gallery Friends cast (from left) David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc. ( NBC )

In 2023 she thanked her late co-star Perry for “the best 10 years a person gets to have” while filming Friends in a tribute following his death at the age of 54.

During their conversation, Posey, who has starred in films including Dazed And Confused and Superman Returns, spoke about one of her more recent roles playing a southern woman called Victoria Ratliff in season three of Mike White’s dark comedy, The White Lotus.

She said: “It was such a gift to have this middle-aged woman at this time in my life, in my career, to be the southern woman.

“I was reading Tennessee Williams in junior high and high school and southern writers and all of this. So I was like, I just ate it up.”