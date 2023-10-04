Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Multiple victims in shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts

The shooting occured hours after the city announced its ShotSpotter system had detected more than 100 gunfire incidents since March

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 04 October 2023 20:43
<p>A Holyoke police officer responds to a shooting with multiple victims in a downtown neighborhood of Holyoke, Massachusetts </p>

A Holyoke police officer responds to a shooting with multiple victims in a downtown neighborhood of Holyoke, Massachusetts

(Holyoke Police Department)

Multiple people were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke, a city in western Massachusetts.

The shooting reportedly happened in the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets just before 1pm on Wednesday.

The number of victims is currently unclear, but police confirmed more than one person was hurt. Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

The shooting occured just hours after the Holyoke Police Department held a news conference discussing the alarming amount of gunfire picked up by its ShotSpotter system. The ShotSpotter system, which detects the sound of gunfire and alerts police, was installed in March, according to WWLP.

The department said in the last six months the ShotSpotter had detected 113 gunfire incidents, 72 of which occurred near a playground, 27 near a school, and 110 near a business.

Police said they had recovered 457 rounds of ammunition, seven guns, and had made 10 arrests relating to the shootings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in