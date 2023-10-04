Jump to content

Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus at Morgan State University

‘Active shooter situation’ unfolding as police urge students and staff to shelter in place

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 04 October 2023 04:00
<p>Site of shooting at 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore. Screengrab</p>

Site of shooting at 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore. Screengrab

(FOX 61 / YouTube)

At least four people have been shot in an “active shooter situation” on the campus of Morgan State University, Baltimore Police said.

Vernon Davis, a Baltimore Police spokesperson, said that there were at least four people shot by the suspect. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

Baltimore Police posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”

Morgan State University also issued a statement on X/Twitter, which read: “An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents to the scene to assist Baltimore Police, according to reports.

More follows

