Morgan State shooting news: Multiple people injured as police respond to Baltimore campus incident
Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place as public told to avoid the area
At least five people have been shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore in what was earlier described as an “active shooter situation” on the campus. Police later said they no longer considered the incident an “active shooter” situation but urged people to shelter in place.
Lindsey Eldridge, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told the Washington Post that there were “multiple victims”. They have sustained non-threatening injuries.
Baltimore Police Department posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night at 10pm that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”
Later, Morgan State University lifted the shelter-in-place order.
The police said that the shooting occurred within the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is the address of a residential complex at the northwestern edge of the campus.
Shelter-in-place order lifted by Morgan State
At around 11.45pm yesterday, police said it no longer considered the incident an “active shooter” situation but urged people to shelter in place.
Half an hour later, Morgan State University announced on its website that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.
No suspects in custody so far
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley reported that no suspects were in custody so far.
Gunfire was reported at the campus at approximately 9.25pm and multiple people were shot, Mr Worley said.
The victims, comprising four men and one woman aged between 18 and 22, were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Students recall moment they saw bullets hit a window: ‘It was chaos’
Two students who were leaving a Morgan State University event on Tuesday night said they saw bullets hit a window as they left the building.
“Everybody started running. It was chaos,” one student was quoted as saying by WBAL TV.
Baltimore councilwoman 'horrified' over the Morgan State shooting
Baltimore City councilwoman Odette Ramos told WJZ that she was “horrified” when she heard of the shooting.
“It’s been a sad, sad evening, especially since Morgan has homecoming coming up, and that is usually a big celebration of how wonderful campus is and still is,” she said.
Ms Ramos said she was relieved to find out that the gunshot victims would be able to recover from their injuries. “I’m here to show my support to the students.”
There were 3 shooters, says Baltimore City councilman
Baltimore City councilman Ryan Dorsey announced on social media that police told him five people had been injured during the shooting.
“It’s believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID’d at this time,” Mr Dorsey said.
Maryland governor issues statement on Morgan State shooting
In a statement to WJZ, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said: “My office is aware of the shooting incident on the Morgan State University campus. My team and I are in close contact with officials on the ground and are monitoring the situation. We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who rushed to the scene and are actively working to ensure safety.”
Shelter-in-place order lifted by Morgan State
At around 11.45pm yesterday, police said it no longer considered the incident an “active shooter” situation but urged people to shelter in place.
Half an hour later, Morgan State University announced on its website that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.
Students recall moment they saw bullets hit a window: ‘It was chaos’
Two students who were leaving a Morgan State University event on Tuesday night said they saw bullets hit a window as they left the building.
“Everybody started running. It was chaos,” one student was quoted as saying by WBAL TV.
Shooting occurred soon after a popular event at campus ended
The shooting took place soon after the coronation of Miss and Mr Morgan State University — a popular event that takes place each year during homecoming week.
The shooting occurred not long after that event ended, local media reported.
At least four students were injured and are battling non-threatening injuries at the moment. Parents, staff and students have been asked to avoid the campus and shelter in place.
Four students battling ‘non-threatening’ injuries
Baltimore police has confirmed that the four students who were shot are suffering from non-threatening injuries.
The police told 11 News that the suspect fled into a dorm building and they are working to clear the dorm and apprehend the alleged shooter.