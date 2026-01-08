The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Queens man is facing criminal charges after a disturbing video appearing to show two dogs tied to the trunk of his car, struggling to keep pace as he drove, emerged.

Dan Bujor, 68, of Long Island City, faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty, following an incident on Sunday near the intersection of 11th Street and 43rd Avenue in LIC. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Officials said onlookers watched in shock as two dogs, Marzipan, a nearly 2-year-old German Shepherd, and Nougat, a pit bull estimated to be 2-to-4 years old, were forced to run behind a red Volkswagen Passat. Both animals were visibly struggling to keep pace with the moving car as neighbors called for help.

In a police statement, Bujor reasoned, “I tied the dogs to the car because I did not want them pooing inside the car,” NBC New York reports.

Authorities said the pitbull became unhooked from the car, at which point Bujor allegedly grabbed both dogs, put them in the car and fled.

Dan Bujor of Long Island City faces up to a year in jail on animal cruelty and unlicensed driving charges after allegedly tying dogs to his car to prevent them from soiling it ( Instagram/@coronavirusny )

A witness recorded the incident and alerted police, who then found Bujor on a street corner, holding two dogs by their leashes. Bujor was not able to produce a valid driver’s license, officials said.

Police took the dogs to the ASPCA animal hospital and adoption facility in Manhattan for medical and behavioral care. The German Shepherd is being treated for a ruptured eardrum, while the pitbull suffered bruised paws, skin inflammation between her toes and diarrhea.

“We are grateful that the dogs survived and their alleged abuser will now be held accountable in our court system,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Bujor has been charged with two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide sustenance; and driving by unlicensed operator, officials said. He will return to court March 5.

ASPCA Vice President of Humane Law Enforcement Howard Lawrence called the footage disturbing and a reminder of ongoing animal abuse in NYC.

“In the last two weeks alone, the ASPCA has taken in nearly 20 animals from 18 suspected cruelty situations,” Lawrence said in a statement, expressing gratitude to authorities and veterinarians for their swift action and support in caring for the dogs.

Jennifer Brooks of New York City Second Chance Rescue told NBC New York that she is not defending Bujor’s alleged actions, but has seen him at past adoption events and believes he loves animals, but showed a lapse in judgment.

"I have seen him with one of the dogs that was tied to the car. It was a German Shepard and anytime I've seen him in the past he cared for the dog and the dog looked pretty well cared for.”