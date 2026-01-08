Teen triplets pursue dream of representing Jamaica in ski racing at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a snowy afternoon, following a day of watching top-level ski racing, the teenage triplets took a moment to relax on a couch next to a roaring fire near the slopes at Beaver Creek.

A rare chance to just do nothing.

It's been a whirlwind winter for Helaina, Henri IV and Henniyah Rivers in their quest to represent their mother's country of Jamaica, a nation associated more for sprinting than skiing, at the Winter Olympics next month.

Their dream was put in motion long ago by their father, who, appropriately enough, was born in a neighborhood known as Jamaica in Queens, New York. It's a dream that comes with significance, too: As Black ski racers in a predominantly white sport, the triplets see making this team as a way to open doors for more racers of color to follow in their tracks.

The 18-year-olds born minutes apart in Brooklyn have been all over the globe competing in lower-tier races in an effort to qualify for the technical events, slalom and giant slalom. Henri already has a spot, in the slalom, and his sisters are close. The deadline is Jan. 18.

“It would just be groundbreaking for three 18-year-old Black triplets to represent Jamaica, a non-snow sport country, on the global stage," Helaina said. "I think about that every time I go to bed.”

A skiing family

The seeds of this quest were planted decades ago, when their dad, Henri, found a pair of boots and wooden skis as a kid in the attic of a resort his parents operated.

He tried them on. A perfect fit. He tried them out. It ignited a lifelong passion.

“Skiing," he said, “gives you the power of freedom.”

He converted his wife, Karen, to skiing. She preferred the sun and the sand after growing up on the beaches of Jamaica before moving to New York with her family as a kid.

“He said, ‘Six months out of the year I’m following snow. So either you’re going to take it up and enjoy it or I’ll see you when I get back,'" Karen laughed.

Helaina was born at 9:58 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2007. Henri arrived at 9:59 a.m. and Henniyah followed at 10.

They’re close. Very close.

The siblings were on skis around 18 months old, learning the basics on the slopes near their home in Windham, New York. They went to ski academies for high school, Helaina and Henniyah to the Holderness School in New Hampshire and Henri to Stratton Mountain School in Vermont.

It's been an expensive endeavor to get here, on the cusp of the Olympics. A recent training block from July to December cost the family roughly $80,000.

They rely on the generosity of friends for places to stay and support from the Jamaica Ski Federation. They also receive contributions from National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS), an organization that assists athletes of color in winter sports and counts Henri as president.

“In my heart, I believe (the triplets) are going to be a huge catalyst in opening up” the sport for Black athletes, he said.

Olympic qualifying

The trio have been competing in entry-league FIS races and national junior races, not on the World Cup circuit with, say, Mikaela Shiffrin. To earn a spot, a ski racer must accrue points to lower their ranking. The simplest way to do that is through top finishes.

First to qualify was Henri, who met the criteria after a race in Dubai. To celebrate, he had a rare Coke.

Helaina and Henniyah are knocking on the door. The plan is to race up until the deadline but the mission doesn't stop with Italy. They're in this for the long run, setting their sights for the 2030 Games in the French Alps and the 2034 Games in Utah.

The triplets hear all the time how their story compares to the 1993 Disney movie “Cool Runnings,” which is based loosely on the Jamaican bobsled team at the 1988 Games.

“This,” Henri said, “will be just like ’Cool Runnings' — but bigger."

The National Ski Areas Association published an updated demographic survey in November 2024 reflecting that 1% of guests at U.S. resorts surveyed identified their race as Black.

“I want to show that people in winter sports, it doesn’t have any color,” Henri said. “This gives us the opportunity to show that we can thrive in winter sports.”

Close bonds

The triplets share more than a love of ski racing. When Henri joined Scouting America, his sisters soon joined, too. All three recently made the rank of Eagle Scout. They started a YouTube channel to document their journey.

Each sibling’s best quality? Each weighed in:

— Helaina on Henri: “His humor.”

— Henri on Henniyah: “By far the biggest energy-builder I’ve seen.”

— Henniyah on Helaina: “She always makes sure we’re OK before herself.”

They have their individual interests, too.

Henniyah likes to mediate. She’s also taken up running. Helaina is certified in scuba diving and enjoys cooking. Her most requested dish? Blueberry banana pancakes.

For Henri, it’s sports — particularly basketball — and video games. His favorite is NBA 2K.

The triplets appreciate the devotion of mom and dad. This season alone, they've taken trips to Argentina, Belgium, Dubai and all around the U.S.

“We’ve grown up with our parents coaching us, with our parents guiding us and our parents helping push us in a way that we never get tired of the sport,” Helaina said. “They’re very supportive.”

Should all three make the Olympics, it would take coordination to see them all race. Henri’s events are in Bormio, while his sisters would compete in Cortina, which is a five-hour drive in the best of conditions. They will find a way to make it work. They always have.

“It’s just really great," Helaina said, "that we get to do this whole journey, together.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics