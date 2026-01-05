When is it too cold to walk your dog? Here’s how best to prepare your pets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With temperatures plummeting across the UK, it’s important to think about the welfare of our animal companions too.

It is crucial for owners to prepare their dogs for the cold snap, just as they would themselves.

From dietary adjustments to essential grooming, these considerations will help keep your four-legged friends safe and well this winter.

Keep their paws well-groomed

Paws are very sensitive to temperature changes, so try to give them some extra care and attention this winter.

“Monitor for any sore patches, cracks or cuts,” advises Charlie Soames, pet expert and head of UK operations at Pets4Homes. “If you do notice any of these, use a moisturiser or dog paw balm to keep them healthy.

“You can also invest in dog boots to keep your dog’s paws warm and protected.”

Keep your dog warm

“Make sure your dog is at the right temperature, especially if they’re a smaller breed,” says Robbie Bryant, head of education and development at Open Study College, a distance learning provider offering courses in animal care.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

“Keep a warm, insulated bed off the ground and away from any draughty areas, such as a door,” he adds.

“Giving them extra blankets will also help them keep warm during the winter nights.”

Get them a coat

“If you’re reaching for your coat when it’s time for a walk, make sure your dog is wrapped up as well,” says Soames.

“Some dogs have less body fat and are less hardy than others, so they will require extra help to keep warm.

open image in gallery Make sure your dog is wrapped up for a walk ( Alamy/PA )

“A canine coat is generally a valuable thing to have on hand as the mercury drops.”

Be aware of winter hazards

Antifreeze is great for defrosting your car in a hurry, but make sure you keep it out of reach from your pets.

“Rock salt is a danger for dogs as it can irritate their paws and if ingested, upset their stomach,” warns Bryant. “In addition, antifreeze is tasty for dogs and is toxic.”

Shovel the garden

open image in gallery Consider shovelling a patch of grass for your dog ( Alamy/PA )

“If it snows this year, consider shovelling a patch of grass so your dog can go to the toilet comfortably and not get too cold,” suggests Bryant.

Try to avoid overfeeding them

“Feeding your dog properly is also important in the winter to protect them from the cold, however, be careful not to overfeed,” says Soames. “The winter months can lead to a reduction in the amount of activity your dog gets and can result in them piling on the pounds.”

Keep them active

Play fetch in the living room to keep your dog active.

open image in gallery If your dog won’t venture outside, keep them active indoors ( Alamy/PA )

“If your dog doesn’t want to venture outside in the cold, keep them active indoors,” says Bryant. “Provide them with lots of toys to play with and keep them occupied to avoid boredom.”

Make them visible

The days are noticeably shorter and darker this time of year, so make sure your dog stands out and is visible to other walkers and road users.

“Attach a light to your dog’s collar so they can be seen when walking in the night time or early mornings,” advises Bryant. “Alongside this, make sure your dog has great recall to ensure they can come back to you when you want them and avoid them getting lost.”