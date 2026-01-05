Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blizzard conditions are set to hit parts of the UK as numerous amber and yellow winter weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across the country.

The Met Office issued four amber snow warnings across northern Scotland and six yellow snow and ice warnings across the rest of the UK, stretching from the north of England and northern Ireland down to the south west of England.

Scotland was warned to brace for the worst of the weather as amber snow warnings covered Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool, Ross-shire, through to 10am on Monday, with forecasts of heavy snow, school closures and travel disruption.

open image in gallery Scotland has faced the worst of the snowy weather ( Beth Edmonston/PA Wire )

Parts of Scotland can expect up to 30cm of snow accumulation on Monday morning, with strong winds that could cause further drifting of snow and temporary blizzard conditions. A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow, and expires at midnight on Monday.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Wales, Northern Ireland, Greater Manchester, much of the east coast and the south west of England. Parts of Yorkshire and Wales could see 5 to 8cm of snow. The mercury dipped as low as -8C in Cheshire this morning, with temperatures set to peak at 4C in south-west England later on Monday as cold weather continues through the UK.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “As we begin the first full working week of the year, we face a range of winter weather hazards with snow showers and ice.

open image in gallery The UK was covered with weather warnings this morning ( Met Office )

“In the north of Scotland, snow showers are expected to become more frequent on Sunday night with some locations within the Amber warning areas seeing a further 20 to 30cm accumulate by Monday morning.

“Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday. This will mean rain becomes more likely in the south, but there is also the possibility of more organised snow along the boundary of the mild and cold air masses. Strong winds could also be a feature later in the week.”

Travel disruption

Severe weather conditions have shut hundreds of schools across the UK as the Met Office warned travel could be impacted in affected areas with some rural parts becoming completely cut off.

Dozens of flights due to depart from Aberdeen International Airport have been cancelled, according to its website. Glasgow Airport has also seen some disruption with five flights cancelled over the course of today.

Train lines have also seen issues due to the weather with ScotRail warning of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday.

open image in gallery Yellow snow and ice warnings will remain in place on Tuesday ( Met Office )

Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow.

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter-ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.

“I’d also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours.”

Health alerts in place

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for all of England until Tuesday, warning there could be significant impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

open image in gallery Amber cold weather health alerts remain in place across the UK ( UKHSA )

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Yellow snow and ice warnings will also be in place on Tuesday across Scotland until midnight, as well as the east coast and the south west of England until 11am. Sleet is expected in the North on Tuesday morning, moving into the South in the evening, as the Met Office predicts a mixture of rain, sleet and snow will drift across the country with a risk of strong winds.

open image in gallery The UK experienced sub-zero temperatures on Monday morning ( Met Office )

Met Office five-day weather forecast

Monday

Many places will stay dry on Monday with sunshine. Snow showers will continue across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and some coastal counties. Very cold with a bitter wind chill at times.

Very cold at night with a widespread frost and icy stretches. Staying dry and clear in the south, but cloudier in the north as a band of snow moves in.

Tuesday

Another cold day with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow across the north. Drier in the south with sunny skies, before rain, sleet and snow moves in the evening.

Wednesday to Friday

Staying cold with frontal systems pushing in from the west. A mixture of rain, sleet and snow will move across the country at times with a risk of strong winds.