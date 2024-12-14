Luigi Mangione latest: Public ‘defense fund’ passes $50,000 as top New York attorney retained for legal case

✕ Close Related: Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

Supporters of Luigi Mangione are donating tens of thousands of dollars for “defense funds” that have been established for him as the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has retained a top New York attorney for his legal case.

Amid fears the shooting suspect is being turned into a martyr, several fundraisers have been set up for him online, with one created by anonymous group ‘The December 4th Legal Committee’ surpassing more than $90,000 in donations on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo by Saturday.

The group’s name is an apparent reference to the day the 26-year-old allegedly gunned down Mr Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

Other campaigns soliciting donations for Mangione’s defense have been taken down by sites, such as GoFundMe, reported, abc.

It comes as Mangione retained high-powered lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo to represent him as he faces a second-degree murder charge, CNN reported.

Ms Agnifilo, who has worked in private practice since 2021, has extensive experience in New York City’s criminal justice system, having formerly spent seven years as the chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.