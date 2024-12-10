The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione apparently went missing after undergoing back surgery months before Brian Thompson was murdered in Manhattan, according to his friends.

The 26-year-old was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and charged with murder in connection to the UnitedHealth CEO being gunned down in Manhattan on December 4.

One of the suspect’s former classmates, Aaron Cranston, said that Mangione hadn’t been in touch with relatives since allegedly undergoing back surgery several months ago, according to The New York Times.

The family were said to have reached out to the suspect’s friends as they attempted to track him down, the former Gilman School student in Baltimore told the outlet.

The Ivy League college graduate allegedly lived in debilitating back pain which he is said to have also undergone surgery for last year, his friends have said.

Booking photo of Luigi Mangione released Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections ( via REUTERS )

On November 18, weeks before Thompson’s death, Mangione was allegedly reported missing by his mother on November 18, possibly in San Francisco, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

He was born and raised in Maryland and has ties to San Francisco and a last known address in Honolulu, police say.

His back pain was chronic and an ongoing issue for the defendant, RJ Martin, a friend of Mangione and spokesperson of Surfbreak, a co-living space in Honolulu, where Mangione lived for about six months, told The New York Times.

Martin told the newspaper that Mangione moved to Hawaii hoping to get as healthy as possible in advance of a major back operation.

The injury inhibited Mangione from surfing and hindered his romantic life, the spokesman said.

“His spine was kind of misaligned,” Martin told The Times. “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not.”

Martin said that Mangione eventually did get spinal surgery in 2023.

Mangione sent him a photo of his X-ray that, which looked “looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine,” Martin told CNN.