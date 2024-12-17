✕ Close Related: Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione retained high-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to defend him after he was accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

And members of the public dug deep to help Mangione to cover her fees.

Friedman Agnifilo previously worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving as the chief assistant district attorney for seven years, before moving to private practice in 2021. Mangione, who faces a second-degree murder charge in New York as well as firearm charges in Pennsylvania, hired the former Manhattan prosecutor to represent him in New York.

The 26-year-old suspect has been held in a Pennsylvania jail since his arrest last Monday following a six-day manhunt.

Thomas Dickey, an attorney representing Mangione in Pennsylvania, has said that Mangione plans to contest his extradition to New York.

But Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said Friday there are “indications” he may waive his right to fight extradition.

“Indications are that the defendant may waive, but that waiver is not complete until a court proceeding, which my understanding from court officials in Pennsylvania cannot happen until Tuesday,” Bragg said.

The revelation comes as Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars for his “defense” fund. The anonymous fund “December 4th Legal Committee” collected more than $130,000 in donation pledge on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo by Monday afternoon.