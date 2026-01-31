The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Eight Louisiana inmates, including four accused of murder, were captured and returned to custody Saturday after a multi-agency manhunt that followed their escape from the Riverbend Detention Center the day before.

Louisiana State Police announced shortly after midnight Saturday that the final three fugitives had been located and taken back into custody.

All eight inmates, described by authorities as “violent offenders,” escaped in a breakout around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Inmates Hugo Molino, 27; Trenton Taplin, 29; and Savon Wheeler, 31, were captured first, followed by Destin Brogan, 22; Kelin Looney, 21; Krisean Salinas, 21; Kevin Slaughter, 25; and Koplelon Vicknair, 19, whose apprehension brought the manhunt to an end.

Local media reported that Taplin faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, Brogan and Looney are charged with second-degree murder, and Vicknair was awaiting sentencing in connection with a 2023 homicide.

open image in gallery Louisiana State Police said the final three fugitives were captured Saturday, ending the escape of eight 'violent offenders' who broke out Friday at 1:20 a.m. ( Louisiana State Police )

Police did not release details on how the men escaped or how they were captured, but said the arrests followed a coordinated CREST mission involving Louisiana State Police and multiple local, state and federal agencies.

The Independent has contacted LSP for comment.

This recent escape marks the latest high-profile jailbreak in Louisiana.

In December, two inmates accused of violent crimes remained on the run for nearly two weeks after escaping a southwest Louisiana jail by dismantling a deteriorating wall and using bedsheets to scale the facility.

A third inmate who took part in the breakout later died by suicide after authorities tracked him down.

Earlier, in May, an elaborate escape by 10 inmates from a New Orleans jail drew national attention.

Investigators later revealed the breakout involved broken cell doors, a breached bathroom wall and a climb over a security barrier. It took five months and a multi-state search before all 10 inmates were finally captured and returned to custody.