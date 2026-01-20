Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Judge and his wife shot at their home as desperate manhunt is launched

Steven Meyer and his wife were shot at their home in Indiana by an unidentified attacker
Steven Meyer and his wife were shot at their home in Indiana by an unidentified attacker (Steven Meyer)
  • Indiana Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were shot at their home in Lafayette on Sunday afternoon.
  • Judge Meyer sustained an arm injury and his wife a hip injury; both are reported to be in a stable condition.
  • The assailant reportedly lured the couple by pretending to have found their dog before opening fire through a door and fleeing the scene.
  • A multi-agency investigation, involving state police, the local sheriff's office, and the FBI, has been launched to identify the shooter.
  • The incident follows Judge Meyer's recent announcement of his retirement and is part of a series of attacks on lawmakers, including an arson attack on Pennsylvania's Governor and shootings involving Minnesota legislators.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in