Huge manhunt underway as 11 prisoners escape from Louisiana jail

Local, state, and federal law enforcement are engaged in a manhunt in the New Orleans area, after officials discovered Friday morning that 11 inmates had escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Authorities learned the men had escaped around 8:30am this morning during a routine headcount at the jail, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two of the inmates have since been captured, a sheriff’s spokesperson told NOLA.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.