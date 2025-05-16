Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge manhunt underway as 11 prisoners escape from Louisiana jail

Two have been captured since escape was discovered, according to sheriff’s office

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Friday 16 May 2025 13:59 EDT
Louisiana State Police arrested Kendall Myles in New Orleans on Friday, May 25, after he allegedly escaped from Orleans Parish Justice Center hours before. (Louisiana State Police)

Local, state, and federal law enforcement are engaged in a manhunt in the New Orleans area, after officials discovered Friday morning that 11 inmates had escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Authorities learned the men had escaped around 8:30am this morning during a routine headcount at the jail, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two of the inmates have since been captured, a sheriff’s spokesperson told NOLA.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

