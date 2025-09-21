A Long Island couple vanished months ago. Now, two people have been accused of stealing nearly $3 million from them
Roy Wang and Qiuju Wu were arrested after police say they stole the couple’s money in a matter of days this summer
Two people have been arrested after investigators say they stole $2.8 million from a New York couple who vanished earlier this year.
Peishuan Fan and JuanJuan Zwang, a Long Island couple with two sons, vanished in late March and haven’t been heard from since. Now, prosecutors claim a man and woman used falsified documents to drain the couple’s bank account in a matter of days this summer.
Investigators arrested Roy Wang in California and Qiuju Wu in Texas, accusing them of using fake paperwork to gain access to the couple’s funds, NBC New York reports. Police have not disclosed any evidence linking them to the couple’s disappearance, according to the outlet.
Surveillance photos that show Wang and Wu withdrawing the money from New York banks, police say. Investigators believe Wu’s name had somehow been added to the couple’s account, NBC New York reports.
When investigators arrested Wang, they found credit cards under several different names, bank statements, bank checks, a New York driver’s license, and a New Jersey tax refund check in his possession, according to court documents.
Wu had previously lived Flushing, New York, while Wang had lived in College Point, New York and Roslyn, New York, prior to their arrests, court documents say.
Meanwhile, the missing couple’s sons are now in China, NBC New York reports. An attorney for their 20-year-old son declined to comment on the arrest to NBC New York.
The Independent has contacted the attorney listed for Wu on public records for comment. Information for Wang’s attorney was not immediately available.