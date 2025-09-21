A Long Island couple vanished months ago. Now, two people have been accused of stealing nearly $3 million from them

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been arrested after investigators say they stole $2.8 million from a New York couple who vanished earlier this year.

Peishuan Fan and JuanJuan Zwang, a Long Island couple with two sons, vanished in late March and haven’t been heard from since. Now, prosecutors claim a man and woman used falsified documents to drain the couple’s bank account in a matter of days this summer.

Investigators arrested Roy Wang in California and Qiuju Wu in Texas, accusing them of using fake paperwork to gain access to the couple’s funds, NBC New York reports. Police have not disclosed any evidence linking them to the couple’s disappearance, according to the outlet.

Surveillance photos that show Wang and Wu withdrawing the money from New York banks, police say. Investigators believe Wu’s name had somehow been added to the couple’s account, NBC New York reports.

open image in gallery Wang and Wu have been accused of using falsified documents to steal the funds ( U.S. Attorney's Office )

When investigators arrested Wang, they found credit cards under several different names, bank statements, bank checks, a New York driver’s license, and a New Jersey tax refund check in his possession, according to court documents.

Wu had previously lived Flushing, New York, while Wang had lived in College Point, New York and Roslyn, New York, prior to their arrests, court documents say.

Meanwhile, the missing couple’s sons are now in China, NBC New York reports. An attorney for their 20-year-old son declined to comment on the arrest to NBC New York.

The Independent has contacted the attorney listed for Wu on public records for comment. Information for Wang’s attorney was not immediately available.