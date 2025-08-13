USPS worker boasted on social media about luxury vacations and Rolex she purchased using stolen mail, prosecutors say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has pleaded guilty to stealing checks and debit and credit cards then selling them to accomplices, using the pilfered money to fund a luxury lifestyle of trips to the Caribbean and Instagram brags with piles of cash, officials say.

Marry Ann Magdamit, 31, of Carson, California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

During her time at the Torrance Main Post Office in the Los Angeles area, Magdamit stole mail containing checks, personal information, and debit and credit cards. The mail carrier then either activated the stolen cards or sold them to co-conspirators.

She also arranged to have people cash stolen checks, often using counterfeit identity documents matching the name of the original intended recipients, officials said.

The scheme hit federally insured banks and credit unions among other institutions, the Justice Department said.

As the money piled up, Magdamit is accused of flaunting a luxury lifestyle on social media, posing with piles of cash and taking trips to Aruba and Turks and Caicos.

A December 2024 search of her apartment led to the seizure of 133 stolen credit and debit cards,16 Treasury checks, and a loaded, un-serialized Glock-style “ghost gun” with an extended 27-round magazine, according to authorities.

Magdamit was arrested on July 1 when authorities learned she was still making purchases with victim credit cards.

A search of her apartment that day yielded more stolen cards, it’s alleged.

She has agreed to forfeit a Rolex watch and other goods.

The 31-year-old is set for sentencing on October 27 and could face up to 30 years in federal prison.