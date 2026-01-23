Ritzy LA neighborhood is being ‘overrun’ by sex workers, locals say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An influx of sex workers into a glitzy Los Angeles neighborhood has left residents furious, with some locals even being forced to clean up used condoms in the morning, they claim.

Larchmont Village is widely known for its leafy streets, its close proximity to Hancock Park and Hollywood, and its boutique shops and cafes. However, residents told KTLA that the ritzy area transforms after dark.

One local, identified only as Larry, claimed that he regularly finds used condoms and sanitary napkins on the pavement and that women are often seen loitering on the streets at night.

“I have to come out in the morning and scoop up used condoms with semen coming out of them,” he told KTLA. “You can’t imagine how disgusting it is, and it’s daily. You have to do it every day. It’s quite remarkable.”

Marc Warzecha added that encounters between sex workers and people looking for their services sometimes get violent.

“Sometimes the sex workers and the Johns are getting in fights, they’re screaming at each other, they’re getting physical with each other.”

open image in gallery Larchmont Village, an ritzy area known for its beautiful, leafy streets, has reportedly seen an increase in sex workers operating in the areaillage ( Google Streetview )

Larchmont Village is a magnet for celebrities, with some of the biggest names in show business being spotted in its chic restaurants and hipster cafes.

According to Larchmontla.com, a local community page, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie was seen in the area as recently as December.

Other stars spotted in the swanky neighborhood include Sharon Osborne and her late husband, Ozzy, as well as Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo. Even Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, was reportedly seen in the area.

However, the ritzy area is close to the Figueroa Street corridor, which regularly sees police conducting operations to break up trafficking rings forcing women into sex work.

Locals in nearby areas, including St Andrews Square, Windsor Square, and Koreatown, have also reported that more sex workers have begun operating in the area, according to KTLA.

Hugo Soto Martinez, a council member who represents the area, told the broadcaster that work is now underway in Larchmont Village to counter those gangs operating sex trafficking rings.

open image in gallery A local councilor says that police have launched a new operation to tackle sex trafficking gangs in the area ( Getty Images )

The multi-agency scheme will see police working closely with Journey Out, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting sex workers.

Meanwhile, residents of the affluent 90004 zip code have planned a neighborhood clean-up, which will kick off tomorrow.

Organized by The Larchmont United Neighborhood Association, the event will kick off at the trendy coffee spot Alfalfa, which is offering free coffee and donuts. A raffle will also be held, with local businesses offering up special promotions.

Some locals, though, have taken to vigilante-style tactics.

Karen Gilman told KTLA that residents have erected signs informing anyone seeking a sex worker’s services that they are on camera. Gilman added that license plates belonging to some “Johns” have been reported to the LAPD.

Police, though, have urged locals to allow them to conduct their own operations.

Larry told Fox 11 that increased police action is welcome news. However, he says that police could be too overstretched to make a difference.

"Anything they can do would be great," Larry said. "But I think it’s patrolling. I don’t think the resources are there."

The Independent has contacted the Larchmont Boulevard Association and the LAPD for comment.