LA man sues three off-duty cops who brutally beat him after a ‘Friendsgiving’ celebration at a bar: suit

A night of celebration turned into a nightmare for a 25-year-old man who said he was beaten unconscious by three off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies outside of a bar – and now he has filed a lawsuit over the alleged incident.

The alleged victim, Parker Seitz of Valencia, had gone to the Santa Clarita bar with friends after a Friendsgiving dinner celebrating his milestone home purchase on November 27, according to the complaint obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Seitz and his attorney, Josh Stambaugh, claim in the lawsuit that three off-duty deputies – Randy Austin, Nicholas Hernandez and a third not yet identified – began harassing Seitz soon after he got to the Break Room bar around 10:30 p.m.

Austin repeatedly tried to grab Seitz’s sunglasses from his head, Seitz claims and then, at around 1:36 a.m., Hernandez allegedly knocked them off “in a rude and offensive manner,” sparking a brief altercation, the Times reported.

Ten minutes later, Austin “suddenly and without justification” punched Seitz, knocking him to the ground, the lawsuit claims. The three deputies then allegedly beat and stomped him while he lay on the pavement.

open image in gallery Parker Seitz claims three off-duty deputies began harassing him soon after he got to the Break Room bar around 10:30 p.m. on November 27 ( Google )

Seitz was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated him for a fractured jaw, punctured lung and bruised collarbone.

While there, he claims Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez and Deputy Richard Wyatt tried to intimidate and defame him and cover up the assault, violating his constitutional and civil rights in the process, according to the lawsuit.

Diez, who was promoted in April to oversee the LASD’s North Patrol Division, allegedly called Seitz’s father, saying his son had started a fight with off-duty deputies. According to the complaint, Diez then offered to “make the situation go away” if the family let him handle it.

The complaint also claims Wyatt told one of Seitz’s friends that Seitz had thrown the first punch and acted unruly at the hospital — both of which he denies.

In a December 2 email, LASD told the Times it had launched an internal investigation and relieved the three deputies of duty. Officials added that any violation of the department’s standards would be addressed and that if Seitz’s allegations prove true, “appropriate action will be taken.”

As well as multiple LA County sheriff’s deputies, Seitz is also suing hired security guards at the Break Room, and the bar itself, for unspecified damages.

“Parker Seitz was violently attacked by off-duty Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies, under the watchful eye of security guards contracted by a local business,” Seitz’s attorney said in a statement.

“He suffered serious injuries and, as we allege in our lawsuit, members and leaders of the LASD then attempted to conceal the truth of the attack and evade accountability on behalf of the organization.”