Walmart employee beaten by group of women as brawl breaks out in checkout aisle

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Walmart employee was attacked by a group of women in a checkout aisle after a brawl broke out in front of stunned shoppers.

Kind Butler filmed the attack on Friday afternoon at a Walmart in north Indianapolis and posted the video to Facebook.

In the viral clip, shrieks can be heard while the employee, named as Tikerra Hicks in a police report first viewed by FOX 59, is held down by a woman and repeatedly stamped on and punched by two others. A male in a black hoodie then begins stamping on the downed employee before being pulled away from the fight.

“Where’s he at b***h,” one of the women in a pink top shouts repeatedly, as other employees surround the group, trying to break up the fight.

Another woman in a denim jacket throws a number of punches before being yanked away, allowing the employee to return to their feet. After being pried apart, a woman holding an infant throws an object, before a woman in pink grabs Hicks by the hair.

open image in gallery Walmart told The Independent that the ‘violence that occurred at our store on Friday was unacceptable’ (file image) ( AP )

Eventually, employees managed to pull Hicks away from the group, while two bystanders intervened to hold back the attackers as they continued hurling insults before the video ended.

Butler, a store regular who filmed the tussle, said: “There wasn’t any questioning, no anything. Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up.”

Hicks said she has been suspended from Walmart following the brawl, in comments to FOX 59. Describing what happened, she said she was coming back from the bathroom when the violent incident unfolded.

“I just hear, ‘There she go,’ and then boom on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me,” she told the Fox News affiliate.

open image in gallery A woman wearing pink was filmed stamping on Hicks repeatedly ( Kind Butler/Facebook )

Hicks told the Indianapolis news station that she had been getting calls claiming a friend had allegedly raped another acquaintance.

According to FOX 59, Hicks is named as an “other person” in a Beech Grove police report documenting a rape investigation. Hicks denies any wrongdoing.

A Walmart spokesperson declined to comment on Hicks' alleged suspension in a statement to The Independent.

“The violence that occurred at our store on Friday was unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate police for acting quickly.”

The Independent has contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for comment. The FOX 59 report Sunday stated that no arrests had been made.