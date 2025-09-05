The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man wrongfully imprisoned for nearly three decades for murder has been released from a Minnesota prison, after the woman who falsely implicated him confessed to the crime.

Bryan Hooper Sr.'s first-degree murder conviction was vacated by state District Court Judge Marta Chou the day prior to his release from Stillwater Correctional Facility on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Great North Innocence Project confirmed.

“Today, the courts have affirmed what Bryan Hooper, his family, his loved ones, and his advocates have always known: Mr. Hooper is an innocent man,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “It is our duty as prosecutors to hold the correct individuals responsible for their actions, and that duty demands that we acknowledge our mistakes and make things right as quickly as we can."

Hooper reunited with his children and planned to enjoy a meal with them and spend time with family, Project spokesperson Hayley Poxleitner said. He plans to make his home for now in the Twin Cities area, where his children live.

open image in gallery After a judge found him innocent of a 1998 murder, Bryan Hooper Sr., left, embraces his son Bryan Hooper Jr. outside Stillwater Prison on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Bayport, Minn. (Matt Sepic/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

In 1998, a jury convicted Hooper of premeditated murder, felony murder while committing burglary and felony murder while committing kidnapping in connection with the death of 77-year-old Ann Prazniak. His conviction hinged largely on testimony from a woman who authorities say has since confessed to the crime.

Police found Prazniak’s body in April 1998 in a cardboard box wrapped with Christmas lights in a closet in her Minneapolis apartment — her ankles, nose, mouth, wrists and head bound and her body wrapped in garbage bags, blankets and bedding. Her cause of death was ruled asphyxiation, and she died two weeks to a month before police found her body, according to court documents.

Hooper received three life sentences with the possibility of release after 30 years. In 2020, a judge granted his request to vacate two of three first-degree murder charges after he argued he was wrongly convicted and sentenced for three counts of first-degree murder against the same person.

Last month, Moriarty announced her office's support of Hooper's release, saying a crucial trial witness had recanted her testimony against Hooper amid the office's review of the case and confessed to killing Prazniak and hiding her body. Moriarty's office and the Great North Innocence Project asked the court to vacate Hooper's conviction.

open image in gallery Bri'ana Hooper hugs her father, Bryan Hooper Sr., on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, outside the Stillwater Correctional Facility in Bayport, Minn. (Emily Baxter via AP)

The judge wrote, “The Court finds that Mr. Hooper’s conviction was tainted by false evidence and that without this false testimony, the jury might have reached a different conclusion.”

It wasn't immediately clear when or whether the Hennepin County Attorney's Office plans to prosecute the woman who officials said confessed to the killing. She is in prison in Georgia for an assault-related crime and will be released in about four years.