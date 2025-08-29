Noem spoke of woman’s murder and said the suspect was ‘probably in the state.’ Cops just arrested him in Mexico

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The ex-boyfriend accused of killing an Illinois woman in 2023 was arrested Thursday in Mexico, months after U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stirred controversy by claiming the migrant was “probably in the state.”

Gabriel P. Calixto, 27, was apprehended in Mexico and faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery for allegedly stabbing Springfield, Illinois, activist Emma Shafer, Springfield Police, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.

Calixto, born in Mexico and brought to the U.S. as a child, lost his legal status after a prior felony conviction.

He was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury shortly after Shafer’s death, but could not be found. He is now expected to face extradition proceedings to return to Illinois.

Shafer, found fatally stabbed at her apartment on the 1000 block of South Eighth Street on July 11, 2023, was widely known for her advocacy and engagement in community causes, including immigrant rights, environmental activism and local planning efforts.

open image in gallery In May, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said outside Emma Shafer’s Springfield, Illinois, apartment that her alleged killer, Gabriel P. Calixto, who came to the US from Mexico as a child, was still in Illinois. Police say they just arrested him in Mexico. ( EPA/LinkedIn )

open image in gallery Gabriel P. Calixto was Shafer's ex-boyfriend, who came to the US from Mexico as a child years before being found there on Thursday ( US Marshals )

In May, Noem visited Springfield, where she stood outside of the woman’s apartment, claiming her murder was a cautionary example tied to the state’s sanctuary policy for immigrants.

“She lost her life to an illegal alien that’s still out at large, probably in the state, we can’t confirm that,” Noem said despite local police saying there was no reason to believe Calixto remained in the country.

Shafer’s family was also disappointed in Noem for using their slain daughter to advance her “heartless political agenda.”

“Noem’s words are in direct conflict with who Emma was as a person. Emma built up community and stood with all members, including immigrants,” her family said in a statement.

Authorities have not released details on the timing or location of Calixto's arrest, and no court date has been scheduled yet.